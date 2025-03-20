ADVERTISEMENT

World

Turkiye detains 37 over ‘provocative’ social media posts following arrest of Istanbul mayor

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

People raise their mobile phones as they gather outside the City Hall to protest the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in Istanbul, Turkiye, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.