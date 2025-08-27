World

Turkish police seize jewels and antiques worth $30M in raid at Istanbul’s historic Grand Bazaar

Published

Aerial photo taken with a drone shows the roof of Istanbul's centuries-old Grand Bazaar, foreground, Feb. 1, 2016. (Ali Aksoyer/DHA via AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.