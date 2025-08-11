ADVERTISEMENT

World

Turkiye detains constructor after building collapses in earthquake

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Local residents rest outdoors over night following an earthquake in Sindirgi, northwest Turkey, early Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. (Berkman Ulutin/Dia Photo via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.