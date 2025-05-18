ADVERTISEMENT

World

Turbulent waters may have contributed to Mexican tall ship’s crash into Brooklyn Bridge

By The Associated Press

Published

Sailors work on the yard arms of the Cuauhtémoc, Sunday, May 18, 2025 in New York. The masted Mexican Navy training ship collided with the Brooklyn Bridge the night before. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.