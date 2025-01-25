ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump's sweeping pardon of rioters highlights differences in U.S., Canadian systems

By The Canadian Press

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters as he signs an executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ben Curtis


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.