ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump's speech to Congress comes as he wields vast power almost daring lawmakers, courts to stop him

By The Associated Press

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures at the end of his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.