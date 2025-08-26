ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s migrant crackdown gives ICE power and money but puts it under strain

By Reuters

Published

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable at "Alligator Alcatraz," a new migrant detention facility at Dade-Collier Training and Transition facility, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Ochopee, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)


















