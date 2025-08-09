ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump’s East Wing expansion requires a reimagined White House tour

By CNN

Published

The East Wing of the White House on November 8, 2023 in Washington, DC. Kevin Carter/Getty Images via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.