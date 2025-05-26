ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump vows to ‘win’ against Harvard, threatens funding

By AFP

Published

Pedestrians walk through Harvard Yard at Harvard University, April 15 in Cambridge, Mass. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charles Krupa


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.