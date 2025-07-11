ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump tours Texas flood sites and defends officials amid mounting questions about response

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump, center, greets first responders as he observes flood damage in Kerrville, Texas, Friday, July 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.