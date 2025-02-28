ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump to sign order Friday designating English as the official language of the U.S.

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before departing the White House in Washington on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Manuel Balce Ceneta


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.