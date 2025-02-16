ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump is heading to NASCAR’s Daytona 500 for the second time as president

By The Associated Press

Published

President Donald Trump speaks before the start of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Feb. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.