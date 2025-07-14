ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump defends Bondi amid backlash over Epstein files

By Reuters

Published

Attorney General Pam Bondi, left, listens as U.S. President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.