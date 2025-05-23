ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump administration takes first steps in easing sanctions on Syria

By The Associated Press

Published

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani attends the 34th Arab League summit, in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Thaier Al-Sudani/Pool via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.