ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump administration shuts down White House Spanish-language page and social media

By The Associated Press

Published

This screenshot captured on Jan. 21, 2025, shows the error message that now appears on what was the Spanish language version of the White House homepage during President Joe Biden's administration. (AP Photo/Fernanda Figueroa)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.