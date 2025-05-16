World

Tokyo customs make what is believed to be Japan’s largest bust of ketamine

By The Associated Press

Published

A couple with their dogs sit on the shore of a seaside park to watch an airplane land at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.