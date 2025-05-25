ADVERTISEMENT

World

Thousands mark 5th anniversary of George Floyd’s murder as they call for justice and decry Trump

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

A person visits the spot of George Floyd's murder at George Floyd Square on the five-year anniversary of Floyd's death, Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.