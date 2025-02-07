ADVERTISEMENT

World

Thousands block Athens traffic to protest delays in Greek rail disaster inquiry

By The Associated Press

Published

People chant slogans during a rally organised by the association of the families of victims of the Tempi train collision, which killed 57 people almost two years ago, at central Syntagma square, in Athens, Greece, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) (Yorgos Karahalis/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.