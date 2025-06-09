World

‘They lock us up like dogs’: Six detained for abuse of patients in Bulgaria nursing home

By Reuters

Published

This undated image shows the exterior of an illegal hospice in Bulgaria.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.