ADVERTISEMENT

World

The world’s smallest park is about the size of four pieces of paper

Published

The world’s smallest park is pictured in Nagaizumi, Japan. Guinness Worlds Record via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.