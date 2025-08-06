ADVERTISEMENT

World

The U.S. is auctioning a seized US$325M Russian yacht with 8 state rooms, a helipad, a gym and a spa

By The Associated Press

Published

The super yacht Amadea sails into the San Diego Bay June 27, 2022, seen from Coronado, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)


















