The UN’s top court dismisses Sudan’s genocide case alleging the Emiratis funded RSF rebels

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Smoke is seen rising in Khartoum, Sudan, April 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali, File)


















