World

The Taliban registers 1,800 unemployed Afghan refugees for jobs in Qatar

By The Associated Press

Published

Men wait in line to register for a Qatar work visa for unemployed Afghans expelled from neighbouring countries, outside a registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday Aug. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Siddiqullah Alizai)


















Politics
Montreal
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.