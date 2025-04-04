World

The death toll in the North Macedonia nightclub fire rises to 60 after a burn victim dies

By The Associated Press

Published

The building of a nightclub is damaged following a massive fire early Sunday in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Monday, March 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)


















