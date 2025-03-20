ADVERTISEMENT

World

The blue seats in Germany's parliament are being moved to match voters' choices

By The Associated Press

Published

A worker removes a seat during the set-up for the new seating of the federal parliament Bundestag at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.