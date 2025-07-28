ADVERTISEMENT

Thailand and Cambodia agree to ‘unconditional’ ceasefire to end deadly border row, Malaysian PM says

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, center, looks on as Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, left, and Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, right, take part in talks on a possible ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia, in Putrajaya Monday, July 28, 2025. (Mohd Rasfan/Pool Photo via AP)


















