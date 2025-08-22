ADVERTISEMENT

World

Thai court acquits former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra of royal defamation charge

By The Associated Press

Published

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra arrives at Criminal Court for a verdict for allegedly defaming the monarchy in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Arnun Chonmahatrakool)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.