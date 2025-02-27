ADVERTISEMENT

World

Texas lottery drawings that paid out big jackpots are the focus of widening investigations

By The Associated Press

Published

Edith Patlan uses a Texas Lottery terminal to complete at purchase of lottery tickets at Fuel City in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.