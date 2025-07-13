World

Syria’s massive wildfires brought under control after days of intense battles

By The Associated Press

Published

Smoke rises from a wildfire in the town of Rabia, in Syria's Latakia countryside, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.