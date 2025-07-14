World

Suspect kills 2 women in Kentucky church after shooting state trooper, police say

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Two women were shot and killed, and two others were injured in a shooting at a church in Kentucky. ABC's Alison Kosik has the latest.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.