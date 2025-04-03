ADVERTISEMENT

World

Storms kill 6 in the U.S. south and midwest as forecasters warn of catastrophic rains, floods this week

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

William Fraser takes photographs inside the warehouse of a damaged building of Specialty Distributors after a tornado passed through an industrial industrial park on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Jeffersontown, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.