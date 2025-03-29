ADVERTISEMENT

World

Steph Curry scores a 3-book deal, starting with a "personal reflection" on his life and career

By The Associated Press

Published

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry in the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round Western Conference playoff series Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.