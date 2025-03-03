ADVERTISEMENT

World

Starmer and Macron step up to shape European security as Trump roils relations

By The Associated Press

Published

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and France's President Emmanuel Macron at the European leaders' summit to discuss Ukraine, at Lancaster House, London, Sunday March 2, 2025. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.