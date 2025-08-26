ADVERTISEMENT

World

Spate of hoax calls about active shooters stir fear at college campuses around the U.S.

By The Associated Press

Published

Law enforcement officers gather in front of the library on the University of Arkansas campus while responding to reports of a shooting Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.