ADVERTISEMENT

World

South Korea holds a snap presidential election Tuesday. Here’s what to know

By The Associated Press

Published

South Korea's Democratic Party's presidential election candidate Lee Jae-myung, speaks during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.