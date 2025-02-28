ADVERTISEMENT

World

Soccer-Shakira tour forces Monterrey venue switch for Champions Cup clash

By Reuters

Published

Shakira tour forces Monterrey’s Rayados to relocate their CONCACAF Champions Cup last-16 tie against Vancouver Whitecaps.


















