ADVERTISEMENT
A small plane crashes on an avenue in Sao Paulo, killing 2 passengers
Updated:
Published:
The Best Birthday Gifts To Give In February 2025
The Silk & Snow Valentine's Day Sale Is Officially On — Here's What To Add To Your Cart
If Your Partner Has A History Of Killing Plants, Consider Gifting Them A Botanical LEGO Kit For Valentine’s Day
Our Guide To The Best Electric Slicers In Canada In 2025 (And Where To Get Them)
17 Problem-Solving Amazon Products That Are Both Affordable And Useful
If Your Pet Sheds A Lot, You Probably Need One Of These Brushes In Your Life
If You're Looking For The Best Clarifying Shampoo, Here Are A Few That Reviewers Swear By
The Best Eyelash Curlers You Can Find Online Right Now
18 Night Creams That'll Work Magic On Your Skin While You Sleep
25 Great Gifts To Add To Your Baby Registry (Or Buy For Yourself)
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.