ADVERTISEMENT

World

Skydiving plane goes off New Jersey runway and crashes into woods, sending 15 to hospital

Published

This image taken from video provided by WPVI-TV/6ABC shows a small skydiving aircraft that went off the end of a runway at Cross Keys Airport in Gloucester County, N.J., on Wednesday evening, July 2, 2025. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.