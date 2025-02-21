World

Sinn Féin leaders won’t attend St. Patrick’s event at White House to protest U.S. stance on Gaza

By The Associated Press

Published

President of Sinn Fein Mary Louise McDonald arrives at Leinster House ahead of the election of Fianna Fail's Micheal Martin for Prime Minister in Dublin, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.(AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.