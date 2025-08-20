ADVERTISEMENT

World

Sharp rise in airfare and food costs pushed U.K. inflation higher in July, denting rate cut hopes

By The Associated Press

Published

A plane takes off at Heathrow Airport in London, Saturday, March 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.