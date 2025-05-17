World

Severe Midwest weather, including a tornado, leaves at least 14 dead in Kentucky; 7 dead in Missouri

By The Associated Press

Published

Part of Centennial Christian Church in St. Louis, Missouri, collapsed on Friday, May 16, 2025 when severe storms, including a possible tornado, swept through the city. (AP Photo/Michael Phillis)


















