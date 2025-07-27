ADVERTISEMENT

World

At least 3 people injured when passenger train derails in southern Germany

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Rescue workers search for passengers in a derailed train, Zwiefaltendorf, Sunday July 27, 2025. (Thomas Warnack/dpa via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.