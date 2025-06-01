ADVERTISEMENT

World

Serbia’s protesting students rally across the country to mark 7 months since train station tragedy

By The Associated Press

Published

People march during a protest, seven months after the deadly train station tragedy that sparked mass demonstrations against corruption in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, June 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.