ADVERTISEMENT

World

Serbia's prime minister resigns as anti-corruption protests grow

By The Associated Press

Published

Outgoing Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic speaks during a pre-election rally of his ruling Serbian Progressive Party in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.