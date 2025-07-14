ADVERTISEMENT

World

Senate confirms Trump’s first judicial nominee of his second term

By The Associated Press

Published

Whitney Hermandorfer of the Tennessee Attorney General's Office speaks before a panel of judges, April 4, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.