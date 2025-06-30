ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis in stepping aside goes the way of other Republicans who have challenged Trump

By The Associated Press

Published

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., walks to the chamber as senators arrive for votes and policy meetings, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.