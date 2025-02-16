World

Rwanda-backed rebels reach the center of east Congo’s 2nd major city in an unprecedented expansion

By The Associated Press

Published

M23 rebels enter the centre of east Congo's second-largest city, Bukavu, and take control of the South Kivu province administrative office, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Janvier Barhahiga)


















