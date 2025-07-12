World

Russia warns U.S., South Korea and Japan against forming security alliance targeting North Korea

By The Associated Press

Published

In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, second right, shakes hands with North Korean officials upon his arrival at an airport outside Pyongyang, North Korea, on Friday, July 11, 2025. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.