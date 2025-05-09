ADVERTISEMENT

World

Victory Day parade in Russia celebrates the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Russian servicemen take part in the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Friday, May 9, 2025, marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the World War II. (Maxim Bogovid/Photo host agency RIA Novosti via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.