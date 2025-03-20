ADVERTISEMENT

World

Russia and Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners in one of the war's largest exchanges

By The Associated Press

Published

Ukrainian servicemen react after returning from captivity during a POWs exchange between Russia and Ukraine, in Chernyhiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.